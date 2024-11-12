Man charged in Cumberland County child pornography case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man is facing multiple charges related to a child pornography investigation.

The sheriff's office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating. Subsequently, Special Victims Detectives arrested Broan Whitaker, 29, on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with seven counts of disseminate obscenity and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

SEE ALSO | South Carolina man charged with sexual exploitation of Fayetteville minor

Whitaker was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and held on a $225,000.00 secured bond.

His first court appearance was set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SEE ALSO | Lumberton woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Detective Phelan at (910) 321-6558 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood