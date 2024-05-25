Man taken to hospital after he was stabbed near Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was stabbed near Knightdale.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 1200 block of Moores Creek Drive just before 11:45 a.m. When deputies arrived they found a man with an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said the incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities have not said if there are any arrests.