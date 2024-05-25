Man stabbed in abdomen in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after a stabbing Friday night in Goldsboro, police said.

A little before midnight, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a 911 call that reported a man being stabbed in the 600 block of Stronach Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Antonio Devonne Wooten, 46, suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.