Fayetteville Day Resource Center now run by Manna Church

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Starting Monday, Manna Church is running Fayetteville's Day Resource Center.

Manna Church says that while Monday is the day it officially takes over the facility, it also points out that its staff has already been here preparing on-site for almost a month.

"...To learn some of the best practices, to shadow the current team, to ask any questions," says Tommy Cartwright, the director of Manna Dream Center.

The center's previous operator Cumberland HealthNET, announced in February that it would not renew its contract with the city of Fayetteville to run the facility--a contract that was supposed to renew this month. But Manna Church's staff there say they hope their new leadership will usher in a new era for the center.

"We have rebranded to being the Fayetteville Cares Day Resource Center; the goal being that we'll have greater collaboration among non-profits, churches and service providers to help us move the ball forward."

The center says it will collaborate with the Manna Dream Center and the Salvation Army to help clients find shelter since they still can't stay there overnight. But the staff also says they'll soon bring a new amenity that could help clients find permanent housing.

"We're hopefully two to three weeks out from opening a computer lab so computers will be donated, will be set up in here and be monitored. And so that's a chance for them to do a job search, to write a resume, or are looking for some kind of permanent housing."

Cartwright goes on to say the center hopes to hire a volunteer force to support staff once it launches a new website in about a week.