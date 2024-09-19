South Carolina woman, WWII veteran turns 100-years-old

Margaret Brewer is one of almost 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II.

Margaret Brewer is one of almost 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II.

Margaret Brewer is one of almost 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II.

Margaret Brewer is one of almost 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A South Carolina woman is celebrating a milestone event.

Margaret Brewer celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with friends and neighbors.

Brewer is one of almost 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II. Part of her job in the U.S. Navy was to drive officers and dignitaries around.

At 100 years old, she still lives independently and is proving age is just a number. Brewer shared what she believes is the real tip to get to 100.

"My lord, my religion; My lord and savior," Brewer said. "That's why I've lived this long. My belief and every step of the way and I needed help, it was there from him."

ALSO SEE: Cat travels more than 1,000 miles back home to CA after going missing in Yellowstone