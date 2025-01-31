Former NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson drops lawsuit against CNN

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor and 2024 GOP candidate for governor Mark Robinson has dropped a defamation lawsuit against CNN.

According to the lawsuit file in October 2024, the news organization defamed Robinson and interfered in North Carolina's gubernatorial election through false and shoddy reporting in its article from September 2024.

CNN's story claimed that Robinson -- under a username he frequently used online -- made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, including one comment where he allegedly referred to himself as a "black NAZI!".

After the November election, CNN filed to have the lawsuit thrown out. In the dismissal motion which was filed in Raleigh federal court, attorneys for CNN said Robinson's arguments suggesting he was the likely victim of a computer hacking operation that created fake messages would require a series of events that is not just "implausible, it is ridiculous."

Robinson and his legal team continue to deny the article's allegations and assert the posts were created by someone using hacked information that was disseminated about Robinson on the dark web.

After the report was published, several of Robinson's campaign staffers resigned. Robinson vowed to stay on the campaign trail.

In addition, the posts were subsequently removed from the message board.

The lawsuit was seeking in excess of $25,000 after amending it from the $50 million. That was due in part to North Carolina state courts limiting plaintiffs to stating in a complaint whether the damages are more than $25,000. The exact amount of damages is determined by a jury at trial.

SEE ALSO | Former porn shop worker calls defamation lawsuit by North Carolina lieutenant governor 'bizarre'

Josh Stein handily beat Robinson to become North Carolina's 58th governor.