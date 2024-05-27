Memorial Day ceremonies tug at heartstrings across Triangle, Fayetteville: 'We need to remember'

In Raleigh and Cary, among many other places, people paused to honor all those who have died in service to the United States.

In Raleigh and Cary, among many other places, people paused to honor all those who have died in service to the United States.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sound of taps on Memorial Day still tugs at the heartstrings of many North Carolinians, who took the time Monday to remember the fallen.

"I think the biggest thing I remember and bothers me the most is, Normandy, where so many people died, and so many of them are forgotten," veteran Francis Blanchard said. "Those are the people who matter."

From the Field of Honor in Raleigh, where more than 500 American flags stood in the baseball field by the West Raleigh Exchange Club, to Cary, where fallen veterans of all wars and conflicts were honored, people paused to honor all those who have died in service to the United States.

"I think that's really emotional," Jamie Newcomb said. "Just seeing the number of flags we walked through the other night, just looking at the names of the people that were on there and the families that were represented, it's special."

For veterans such as Larry Kingsley, who was in the Air Force for four years as a structural repairman, he thought about his son and the generations before him who served, thankful for their lives.

"We do need to remember the people that paid the ultimate sacrifice of giving us freedom," Kingsley said. "My son, who's 23 years in the Army ... he had soldiers in his unit that were killed, and he remembers them. My father was in the Navy ... I'm very proud of them."

Several events were held across the Triangle, including at the historic Oakwood Cemetery where the first Memorial Day service held in Raleigh took place in 1924. This Memorial Day marked the 100th anniversary of this solemn occasion, making it extra special, according to organizers.

The ceremony concluded with the annual tradition of placing the memorial wreath that was displayed with the number 100 on it.

"They were special, they were loved," Newcomb said about his grandfather and great-uncle who served.

As is tradition, there was a posting of the colors, musical performances and speeches. Wreaths were presented for those lost.

Fayetteville observes Memorial Day

The military community gathered in Fayetteville on Monday in honor of Memorial Day for an annual ceremony at Freedom Memorial Park.

People from Fayetteville, and other surrounding cities and counties came to pay their respects. There were also community members from various rankings and associations within the military that came together including the Cumberland County Veterans Council and the Sergeants Major Association.

"It means a lot to us to stop, take a moment, and pay tribute to those that gave their all," said George Bond, the vice president of the Military Officers Association.

As is tradition, there was a posting of the colors, musical performances and speeches. Wreaths were presented for those lost across the generations from today's Global War on Terrorism to going as far back as World War I.

"When they lay the wreaths, it's very touching. Just everything," said another attendee, Teresa Bond.

People there told ABC11 that they were all moved by the event, but one veteran said he was particularly touched by the performance of taps.

"That long sound of, it just reminds me of death. We've lost so many," said Tom Dosier, of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Community members also had a chance to commemorate the day at a ceremony in Hope Mills hosted by the VFW 10630. That ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park.