Driver slams into Durham restaurant near Fayetteville Street

it happened at Mezcalito, a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville Street.

it happened at Mezcalito, a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville Street.

it happened at Mezcalito, a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville Street.

it happened at Mezcalito, a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver lost control and slammed into a Durham restaurant Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Mezcalito, a Mexican restaurant on the corner of Fayetteville Street and Ramseur Street.

The crash left a gaping hole where the kitchen was. The owner told ABC11 that no one was hurt, but some employees were shaken up.

This is a developing story. ABC11 is working to learn more.