Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder (among other charges) of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

Michael Ray McLellan admitted to kidnapping Aguilar from her driveway and then killing and disposing of her body. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty to charges of attacks on two other unrelated victims, which occurred in October 2016 and July 2018.

"Everyone in the Lumberton Police Department is humbled and grateful to bring justice for Hania, her family and this community. This case has shown our relentless commitment and tireless efforts to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said.

On November 5, 2018, Aguilar was abducted outside her Lumberton home. A man wearing a black and yellow bandana forced her into a stolen SUV while she was warming up her family's car to go to school.

Timeline: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar missing since Nov. 5

Her body was discovered weeks later at the bottom of a shallow pond, about 10 miles from where she was abducted.

About ten days later, the FBI and Lumberton Police Department arrested McLellan -- who was already in custody for charges related to a different case -- in connection to her kidnapping. Then, McLellan's DNA connected him to an unrelated, unsolved rape case from October 2016.

It was revealed investigators had McLellan's DNA and the rape kit from 2016 case before Aguilar was kidnapped.

Outgoing Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt is now admitting that Hania Aguilar's kidnapping and murder could have been prevented.

A Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigator was later fired and a second employee resigned. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins Jr. did not say the Aguilar case was the reason for their firing, but he did say prior to the end of the investigation that they were being investigated in connection to Aguilar's case.

Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI Special Agent in charge of North Carolina, said: "We hope Hania's family and McClellan's other victims are in some way comforted knowing he will spend the rest of his life in prison for his vicious crimes."

