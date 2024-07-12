Nash County students to get free breakfast and lunch all year

The school system said the free meals were made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision Program.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County parents got some welcome financial news on Thursday.

The school system announced that all students in need will receive free breakfast and lunch this coming school year.

"Food scarcity is real and this initiative not only helps alleviate hunger but also improves students' ability to focus and learn," said Dr. LaShawnda Washington, Chair of the NCPS Board of Education.

CEP eligibility is determined by Direct Certification (DC). Students who are DC are automatically eligible for meals at no charge because they participated in programs such as Food Stamps, Federal Medicaid, or other federal assistance. Schools must have a high percentage of DC students to qualify for CEP.

This year, thanks to the inclusion of Medicaid-eligible students, all Nash County Public Schools qualified for CEP.

"We are glad to be able to provide meals at no cost to all our students through the CEP program," said Angie Miller, Executive Director of Child Nutrition. "Ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals is a fundamental part of our commitment to their overall well-being and academic success."

Schools can be qualified for up to five years under the program.

