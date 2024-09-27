7 killed in 3-vehicle crash on NC-711 in Robeson County, state highway patrol says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on NC 711 killed seven people Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Pembroke in Robeson County.

According to investigators, two vehicles were traveling west on NC 711, while another vehicle was traveling east. One of the vehicles drove left of center, attempting to pass the other vehicle, and ended up sideswiping it. As a result, the passing vehicle then collided with a third vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The passing vehicle traveled left off the road and caught fire. The third vehicle traveled right off the road near the passing vehicle.

Weather has not shown to be a contributing factor to the crash. Speed appears to be one for the passing vehicle, authorities said, but restraint use and impairment are unknown.

First Sergeant Christopher D. Knox said all seven occupants in the passing vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Three of the seven were ejected from the vehicle.

Only one victim has been identified, but the name will not be released until the next of kin is notified, he said. The driver and the other five victims have not been identified as of Friday morning.

The driver of the third vehicle, identified as John Hinston Dial, 25, of Pembroke, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Robeson County EMS to UNC Health Southeastern. Authorities said he did not have any contributing circumstances to the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.