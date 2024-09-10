UNC's Carolina Across 100 launches statewide program to address housing needs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has launched a statewide program to address the housing needs.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 30% of NC households struggle to afford their homes or are living in substandard and/or overcrowded housing. For low and moderate-income households, this percentage jumps to nearly 85 percent.

"In surveys and conversations across North Carolina, community leaders have named housing as one of the top challenges they face today," Anita Brown-Graham, lead coordinator of Carolina Across 100 and ncIMPACT director, said. "Many of these leaders voice concerns that the tight housing market in the state will negatively impact local job creation, retention and productivity.

This program -- 'Our State, Our Homes: Partnering to Address Housing Needs' -- is through UNC's Carolina Across 100 initiative.

According to its website, the 18-month program will help communities to develop capacity, analyze challenges and implement strategies to address affordable housing and related issues" in the state. The program findings will be shared publicly.

The program will bring together leaders across several experiences and areas. Partners from UNC, including the Department of City and Regional Planning, Kenan-Flagler Business School, and UNC School of Medicine, will collaborate, sharing research and expertise throughout this effort.

"Carolina Across 100 is one of the many ways that Carolina partners with communities to respond to critical challenges facing the people of North Carolina," Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said. "By working alongside local leaders who share their ideas and experiences, we are developing answers together. Housing needs are pervasive across our state and this new program will bring resources and expertise from across Carolina to help communities respond to those needs."

Communities can apply for the program using the online application. The deadline is October 18, 2024.

