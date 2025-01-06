NC Governor Josh Stein's newest cabinet members sworn in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, 10 men and women from North Carolina were sworn in as the newest cabinet members for state department agencies under Gov. Josh Stein's administration.

"Now let's get you sworn in and get to work," said Stein at the beginning of the ceremony, which was held inside the ceremonial State Capitol in downtown Raleigh.

The move comes less than a week after Stein was sworn in as the 76th governor of North Carolina and days before his official inauguration ceremony.

The following men and women took the oath Monday in their respective roles.

Eddie Buffaloe, Department of Public Safety

Leslie Cooley Dismukes, Department of Adult Correction

Joey Hopkins, Department of Transportation

Lee Lilley, Department of Commerce

Teena Piccione, Department of Information Technology

Kristin Walker, Office of State Budget and Management

D. Reid Wilson, Department of Environmental Quality

McKinley Wooten, Jr., Department of Revenue

Staci Meyer, Office of State Human Resources

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

"I am grateful that this talented team has agreed to serve our state, and I look forward to working together to make our home state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family," said Stein.

The list is made up of people whose next step in their career is one in public service. Piccione, for example, previously held a leadership role for Google and was based in Durham.

"Welcome to the team," said Buffaloe, who served as secretary for the Department of Public Safety under former Gov. Roy Cooper. "The folks are depending on you. Not just in western North Carolina, but throughout the state of North Carolina."

Buffaloe has been in his role since being appointed by Cooper in 2021.

"I'm grateful for the service. I'm grateful for the opportunity," said Buffaloe when asked about being sworn in under his now-second governor. "Both of these administrations are about the people. And that's what we're most grateful for -- to serve the people of North Carolina."

Stein has two remaining cabinet members to be sworn in. They include Gabe Esparza to serve as secretary for the Department of Administration and Dev Sangvai for the Department of Health and Human Services. They will be sworn in on Jan. 11 and 12, respectively.