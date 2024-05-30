NC probation officers get expanded mental health training

It's why in recent years, there's been more of an effort to make sure people can get access to help and treatment.,

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For people with mental illness who find themselves in the criminal justice system, it can be a vicious cycle.

On the streets of Durham, the signature HEART logo has become ubiquitous on vans. The successful program has diverted thousands of non-emergency calls to have trained counselors respond instead of police.

However, it can be a more difficult situation for those who do end up going through the court system.

According to UNC's School of Social Work, 16-17% of North Carolinians on probation have a mental illness, and it's easy to fall into a vicious cycle.

"If a person on probation isn't really able to adhere to the terms of their supervision, is missing appointments with the officer that officer, that specialty mental health officer is really working with them to understand what those barriers are and then troubleshoot those barriers so that the person can remain compliant with the terms of supervision, ultimately trying to reduce that contact with the criminal legal system," said Tonya VanDeinse with the UNC School of Social Work.

Though across the country, less than a third of counties have mental health screeners available and only about a third reported having mental health first aid training, in North Carolina, we're leading the way to address the problem. UNC's School of Social Work helps train probation officers to work with those with mental illness to help keep them on track and know what signs to look out for.

"It starts with that initial phone call. I mean, it's a person who's in a neighborhood or who's maybe having dinner and sees someone on the street corner talking to themselves or you know, behaving a little erratically in some cases," VanDeinse said. "And I'm not saying everybody, but that the interpretation can be, oh, something dangerous is happening and then fear of people with mental illnesses."

The program began in Wake and Sampson counties but has since expanded to more than 30 counties across the state, and with new training, it hopes to soon reach more than 50 counties.