NC tax preparer pleads guilty to dozens of charges after Troubleshooter investigation

The court documents show he assisted people in preparing their tax returns, even when he knew the information was fraudulent or false.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details in a Troubleshooter investigation into a Raleigh tax preparer Fwala Serge Muyamuna.

He pleaded guilty to more than two dozen state tax charges.

ABC11 Troubleshooter first brought you complaints about Muyamuna in the fall of 2023. Teresia Porter showed us her tax returns done at D &V Taxes, also known as Tax Experts.

Authorities say Muyamuna was the manager, operator, and tax return preparer of Tax Experts/D & V Taxes and Accounting/DV Taxes in Raleigh. Porter showed us taxes filed by Muyamuna, which had thousands of dollars worth of deductions she said had nothing to do with her.

After our investigation, Muyamuna is no longer allowed to prepare North Carolina tax returns.

Muyamuna pleaded guilty to twenty-four counts of aiding or assisting the preparation of fraudulent tax returns and one count of felony obstructing justice. The court documents show that Muyamuna assisted several people in preparing their tax returns, even when he knew the information was fraudulent or false.

The judge suspended Muyamuna's prison sentence and placed him on supervised probation for two years. As a condition of probation, he was ordered to serve four days in prison, pay restitution of more than $34,000, perform 150 hours of community service, and no longer prepare North Carolina tax returns.

