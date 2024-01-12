Raleigh tax preparer facing two dozen charges after ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new details in a Troubleshooter investigation into a tax preparer.

In the fall of 2023, an ABC11 viewer, Teresia Porter came to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after she said she got a bigger tax refund due to false information on her return. Her tax preparer is now in trouble with the law and charged in other cases.

Fwala Serge Muyamuna, of Raleigh, is facing twenty-six felony charges in Wake County related to preparing fraudulent state income tax returns and one count of obstructing justice.

According to the indictments, Muyamuna told a potential witness not to speak to state investigators who were looking into his tax preparation activities. The court documents go on to state that he assisted several people in preparing their tax returns, even when he knew the information was fraudulent or false.

Muyamuna is a tax preparer and manager at D &V Taxes, also known as Tax Experts. Wilson first told you about this Raleigh business when taxpayer Porter reached out to her. Porter says when she went to get her taxes done, "When he said that I can get you a refund, I was like, well, good." Porter had her 2022 taxes prepared by Muyamuna. "Come to find out the information he sent to the Internal Revenue Service was not right," she added.

According to her tax return that was filed with the IRS, Porter says there are many mistakes. Wilson talked with Porter about the specifics of the errors, "They said you gave over $10,000 to charity." Porter replied, "I never gave no money to charity."

However, her tax return shows she did, plus $9,000 in losses due to owning a business, plus $4,600 in medical expenses. The deductions Porter says are not true, but all helped her get a big refund. Porter says once she learned of the mistakes, she reported the issue to the IRS. "Now here I am, I have to pay the Internal Revenue Service back over $4,000," Porter adds.

At the time a representative with D &V told Wilson they've been in business for twenty years and only file what the customer provides to them on the intake form. Porter denies that, but the taxpayer is responsible for what is on the tax forms submitted to the IRS. These latest charges by the state, she says bring her relief that she came forward reporting the issues.

The more than two dozen charges Muyamuna is facing come after our investigation. Porter's case is not part of these most recent charges but says she has been in touch with an investigator with the NC Department of Revenue.

Wilson did reach out to D &V and Muyamuna for comment but did not hear back. Muyamuna is due back in court on the charges.

