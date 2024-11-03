Former Wolfpack Linebacker Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor

There are so many NC State football legends, but none of them quite like Payton Wilson.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are so many NC State football legends, but none of them quite like Payton Wilson.

The Orange High School alum was inducted Saturday into the Wolfpack's Ring of Honor at Carter Finley Stadium.

"Payton Wilson was a dominant player on the field, but even more importantly, grew to become a great leader," Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a news release. "He brought recognition and honor to our university, and we are proud to celebrate his accomplishments by inducting him into the Ring of Honor."

Head coach Dave Doeren said: "Payton was the embodiment of 'Hard. Tough. Together. Watching him develop as a player and as a person during his time at NC State was one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I am so proud of him and honored to have been his coach."

Wilson received the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He is also the fourth unanimous First Team All-American in Wolfpack history.

The Pittsburgh Steeler called it a full-circle moment.

"I am so grateful to be inducted into the Wolfpack Football Ring of Honor," Wilson said in a news release. "It was one of my goals to have a career at NC State that would result in my name being listed among the all-time greats, and I'm proud that I accomplished it. I appreciate everything that Coach Doeren and Coach Gibson did for me."