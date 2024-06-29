Heat advisory begins Saturday afternoon; severe storms possible Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday and Sunday are both First Alert Days due to high heat and a chance for severe storms.

The heat ramps up Saturday afternoon, with a heat advisory going into effect for much of North Carolina starting at 2 p.m.

Feels-like temperatures on Saturday could reach as high as 105 degrees and even higher Sunday (depending on the timing of the rain).

The high temperatures combined with an unstable atmosphere means severe storms could pop up Sunday afternoon.

The timing of those storms remains in flux. Some weather models show storms developing as early at 2 p.m., but ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the better chance for storms is a bit later -- around 6-8 p.m.

The storms will bring along frequent lightning, heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Next week, Monday and Tuesday look to be pleasant. Still warm, of course, but not unbearable.

That heat will ramp up again just in time for the 4th of July. Highs for the holiday will be near 100 degrees and humidity will also be elevated.

But the good news is the storm chances for the 4th of July are very low. Right now, it looks like the July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park will be hot but not wet.