Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beautiful weather is in store this week in the future forecast, but Monday will feature a chance of isolated severe weather.

Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front later this afternoon and evening. There is a Level 1 of 5 severe storm risk for most of Central NC.

Damaging wind gusts are the main concern and locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Lingering showers and storms should wrap before midnight, and a drier less humid trend will follow.

High temperatures this week will be more like mid-to-late September, so with those temperatures and lower dew points, it will certainly feel like fall for a period of time.

