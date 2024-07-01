New state laws in effect include increased DMV and Wildlife fees, election boards and more: LIST

There are nearly 90 license and registration-related fees that drivers will pay more for.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several new laws went into effect on July 1, 2024, in North Carolina including new Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees.

DMV fees increase

According to a news release from DMV, fees are going up 19%. Both driver's licenses and vehicle registrations are among the fees increasing. DMV says state law requires it to adjust fees and rates every four years.

As of July 1, a 5-year driver's license will cost $32.50 and an 8-year with cost $52. A learner's permit and a provisional license will increase by $4 overall, with a duplicate license increasing by $2.75.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $38.75 to $46.25. Registrations for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicle fees are among others that will also increase. Fees are also going up slightly for commercial driver licenses, copies of driving records, and several other license-related processes.

Wildlife fees increase

If you enjoy the great outdoors in North Carolina, the license for your hobby or side hustle will cost you more. The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission is charging more for hunting, fishing, trapping and activity licenses, permits, stamps and certifications.

The North Carolina Wildlfe Resources Commission (NCWRC) is funded by the sale of licenses, vessel titles and registrations, federal grants, general fund appropriations and other receipts. According to NCWRC, funds generated from license sales make up, on average, approximately 25% of annual agency revenue. These funds and others are used to support agency programs, enforcement, education and public access.

Election law

Senate Bill 747 takes effect. The law requires state and county boards of elections to keep a list of eligible voters and update it when the voter becomes ineligible through death or felony convictions.

This section of the bill is part of a larger election law from last year and includes the requirement of a photo ID to vote and mail-in ballots to be returned by election day. It was vetoed in August 2023 by Governor Roy Cooper and the state's GOP majority voted to override it shortly after--making this portion of the elections laws effective as of July 1.

Senate Bill 615: Adoption Law and Notary Changes

With the new law a decree of adoption severs the relationship of the parent(s) and child between the individual adopted and that individual's biological or previous adoptive parents. After the entry of a decree of adoption, the former parents are relieved of all legal duties and obligations due from them to the adoptee, except that a former parent's duty to make past-due payments for child support

Notary changes: An electronic notary who performs a remote electronic notarization shall enter information about the remote electronic notarization in an electronic journal. The electronic journal shall be the exclusive property of the electronic notary. The electronic notary shall not allow another person to make entries in the electronic journal." Read the full bill here.

See the full list of all new North Carolina laws in effect as of July 1.