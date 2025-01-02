NC law enforcement expert weighs in on New Orleans terror attack

The chief of Capitol Special Police also offered advice on how to stay safe at large events if something tragic were to occur.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As thousands of revelers brought in the new year in downtown Raleigh for First Night Raleigh festivities, roughly 870 miles away in New Orleans, tragedy struck. At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others injured in an apparent terrorist attack.

"This is certainly something that is not uncommon and needs to be prepared for anything else," said Dr. Roy Taylor, chief of Capitol Special Police. "That's what terrorism is. It's kill one, scare a thousand."

Taylor was formerly in charge of the anti-terrorism unit for the Virginia National Guard and has been responsible for the planning of inaugurations and other large-scale events.

"So in this case, (the suspect) was able to kill (15) people, and now it'll probably impact Bourbon Street next year during the New Year's Eve celebration," Taylor said.

In Raleigh, organizers and Raleigh Police have declined to give specifics on their security measures. However, Taylor is assured that city and law enforcement leaders will study New Orleans' terrorist attack.

"Absolutely," said Taylor, "We always look at lessons learned. I mean, about six years ago we had an attack similar to this in France."

Taylor offered advice on how to stay safe at large events if something tragic were to occur.

"In a situation like this where someone's using a vehicle to hurt people, find a stationary object like a telephone pole or a building. Get behind something that would make it difficult for them to be able to target you or hit you," said Taylor.

He also encouraged citizens to not get directly involved if they see something.

"The best thing to do is stay out of the way and don't become a victim," he said. "Be a good witness."