Former Raleigh firefighter, wife plead guilty in drug trafficking case tied to Glenwood South area

A Raleigh firefighter and his wife are behind bars accused of running a major drug ring out of Glenwood South nightclubs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Raleigh firefighter and his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to running a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

Nicholas Banister, 36, and his wife, Amanda, 26, admitted to using the dark web and cryptocurrency to distribute drugs, primarily in the Glenwood South area. Authorities said Banister bought drugs for resale on the dark web and paid for them with crypto.

"The defendant, a Raleigh firefighter, served in a position of public trust, but was hiding in plain sight as he and his wife sold numerous types of illegal narcotics around businesses the community frequently visits," said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. "I'm proud of our federal and state partners at the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (NC ALE) for their hard work, which is holding these individuals accountable and making our community safer."

According to court documents, Banister and his wife conspired to sell cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer at the Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh four separate times.

Nicholas Banister (left) Amanda Banister (right)

During a search of Banisters' home, NC ALE also found meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills, several other types of drugs, two guns, and more than $213,000 in cash.

"It is unfortunate to see someone we trust to help keep us protected involved in criminal activities that jeopardize public safety," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. "ATF realizes the danger and violence associated with drug trafficking, and we're proud to work with our local and state law enforcement partners to break up those networks and better protect our communities."

Banister used Snapchat to advertise narcotics by providing a menu for buyers. A screenshot of that activity was used as evidence during his trial.

Banister worked with the Raleigh Fire Department at the time of his arrest.

Both Banisters face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

