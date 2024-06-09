North Carolina Black mayors gather to commend Biden's efforts to invest in Black communities

The event follows last week's launch of the Black Voters for Biden coalition, which supports historic investments in outreach to Black voters.

The event follows last week's launch of the Black Voters for Biden coalition, which supports historic investments in outreach to Black voters.

The event follows last week's launch of the Black Voters for Biden coalition, which supports historic investments in outreach to Black voters.

The event follows last week's launch of the Black Voters for Biden coalition, which supports historic investments in outreach to Black voters.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local leaders are working to help President Biden win the support of Black voters in North Carolina ahead of November's election.

Black mayors from across the state gathered Saturday in Durham. There, speakers expressed their support for Biden and his efforts to invest in Black communities, protect and expand civil rights, and fight to end cycles of economic and health inequities.

Among those speakers was Durham Mayor Leo Williams.

"The record is clear. The fact is present. Under the Biden Administration, small Black businesses have thrived," Williams said. "We've sustained, we've survived, and we are Black, and I'd like to stay there.

The event follows last week's launch of the Black Voters for Biden coalition, which supports historic investments in outreach to Black voters.

Another speaker, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said it was clear when Biden came into the office on day one, that help was on the way.

"President Biden delivered federal funds to Fayetteville for rental assistance, so that folks could afford to keep their homes and stay safe from Covid-19," Colvin said.

Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Ga., was also in attendance.

RELATED | NC Lawmakers react to Biden's executive order on immigration