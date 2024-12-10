NC college students turn plastic bags into sleeping mats for homeless people

'Plarn', or plastic yarn, is made through recycled plastic grocery bags.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- In North Carolina, some college students are taking action to help homeless individuals and improve the environment. They are turning plastic bags into durable sleeping mats.

It all started at Craven Community College's Criminal Justice Department.

Brina Van Apeldoorn has been crocheting for six years and took on this project herself to help others. She uses 'plarn', or plastic yarn, which is made through recycled plastic grocery bags.

"It doesn't attract lice, it doesn't attract bed bugs, it's very easy to wash, very lightweight, easy for people to use, and to not get hypothermia," she told ABC affiliate WCTI.

A lead instructor for the program, Laura Ann Avery said she could see the project "going further" and make a larger impact. She got the whole class involved.

"We do have people that are experiencing homelessness, that it's not just limited to New Bern and Craven County, especially western North Carolina with the hurricane impact," Avery said.

So far, about 28,000 plastic bags have been donated enough to make 40 mats for people in need. Avery said it takes about 700 bags to make one mat.

'Plarn' can also be used to make a variety of items, such as crocheted blankets, bags and even shoes.

