North Carolina delegates take over Chicago on DNC Day 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and North Carolina is well represented on the national stage.

The convention has been an opportunity for local elected officials and party leaders to continue to make the case that Democrats believe North Carolina is worth investing resources in. They say they believe Vice President Kamala Harris can flip the state blue for the first time since 2008 when Barack Obama carried the state. So far, the Harris campaign has been listening, and investing more resources into North Carolina on the ground.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams was among those hoping to make history by electing the country's first female president.

"I felt my body vibrating last night when she walked out on stage, and just looking and feeling the energy in the room, it's inexplicable," Williams said.

The mayor has been attending workshops and said it was Harris' economic message that he believes will resonate back home with voters in the Bull City, who will be key in trying to flip the state blue.

It starts and ends with North Carolina, I'm glad people are taking North Carolina seriously. - Devin Freeman, NCCU student and DNC delegate

"She spoke to the everyday issue of affordable living, and I've been preaching that my entire time running for mayor and now as mayor, listen you can have affordable housing but what if you can't afford anything around it," Williams said.

The economy and inflation are also a key message for state Republicans.

"Vice President Harris would actually probably be the most liberal candidate for president in the history of our country, she's not even pretending to be a centrist, with her choice for running mate, she is essentially doubling down on that," said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

Also among the delegates at the DNC is NCCU senior Devin Freeman. Freeman has interned for members of Congress, went to the White House for an event for leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and now can add DNC delegate to his resume.

He said national Democrats are noticing the importance of North Carolina on the road to the White House.

"It starts and ends with North Carolina, I'm glad people are taking North Carolina seriously. We deserve the attention not only for our governor race but also winning the presidential race," Freeman said.

And in another sign that North Carolina is in play, Gov. Roy Cooper is also at the DNC, and he is expected to speak this week as well ahead of Harris formally accepting the nomination on Thursday.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance will visit North Carolina on Wednesday with a campaign stop in Asheboro.