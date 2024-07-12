Gov. Roy Cooper to announce milestone for state's new Medicaid expansion program | LIVE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper and State Secretary Kody Kinsley will be making a major milestone announcement regarding enrollment in the state's new Medicaid coverage program.

It is happening at the executive mansion on North Blount Street in Raleigh.

The full health benefits coverage for some adults ages 19-64 who earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid began on Dec. 1, roughly two months after lawmakers completed their last step to implement a deal available through the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act.

In April, Cooper announced the program's enrollment surpassed 400,000 in the first four months.

Nearly 273,000 people, most of whom had been receiving Medicaid for family-planning coverage alone, were covered on the first day of enrollment.

Since then, North Carolina has enrolled an average of more than 1,000 people a day - a rate that Cooper's office said outpaced other states that have expanded Medicaid.

"This milestone and the speed at which we've reached it shows just how life-changing Medicaid expansion is for our state and we will continue to get more eligible North Carolinians enrolled," Cooper said in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.