North Carolina lawmakers reconvene with heavy emphasis on ongoing Helene relief efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a packed day at the State Legislature in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday as both chambers reconvened to conduct official business.

The Senate quickly gaveled in and adjourned minutes later as majority leader Sen. Phil Berger was not present.

Across the way, House lawmakers began their day with a resolution honoring the late Democratic statesman, Rep. Joe John.

"He was an outstanding individual," said Wake County District 49 Rep. Cynthia Ball. "I could go on and on."

Several of John's colleagues, including Republican legislators, spoke to their fond and cherished memories of the former representative who died last week following a battle with cancer.

Later in the day, members of the House Select Committee on Helene Recovery met inside the legislative office building to discuss the ongoing Hurricane Helene relief efforts in western North Carolina.

""We didn't get enough money," said Jonathan Krebs to members of the committee. Krebs serves as the western North Carolina advisor for the Governor's Recovery Office for western North Carolina, known as GrowNC. "And it's very likely that there will be a middle-income group of people that are not going to be served because we run out of funds. Because we are not going to duly encumber those funds and not actually have them to spend."

The frustration from lawmakers comes amid a storm that devastated western North Carolina and left more than 100 people dead.

The governor's office reported debris removal, economic revitalization, road and bridge repair, and securing permanent housing.

"If you want to fix that or deal with that, I recommend reaching out to the congressional delegation and letting them know the priority of receiving additional dollars to the state and why that matters," Krebs told the committee.

According to documents, the state requested upward of $25.7 billion in federal funding to assist with recovery efforts. To date, the state is estimated to receive $15.7 billion. The committee meeting comes less than a week after President Donald Trump's visit to western North Carolina.

"I just cannot emphasize enough the urgency that these folks need," said Union County's Rep. David Willis. "And while we're sitting here in our comfortable chairs with lights and heat and food and water there are folks out there for months without that. And it's inexcusable for folks in the state of North Carolina for that to happen."