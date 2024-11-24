Clayton woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering for cartel in Mexico

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clayton woman pleaded guilty to trafficking narcotics and money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel operating in North and South Carolina, officials said Friday.

Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division Robert J. Murphy, said Oralia Rodriguez Flores, 40, endangered individuals "by trafficking in large quantities of deadly methamphetamine and cocaine," as well as helping members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) to distribute drugs and launder money.

Flores, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina, was distributing narcotics to and from South Carolina customers. The investigation revealed she was selling cocaine for $22,000 per kilogram.

In an interview, she admitted to being involved with drug trafficking for three years.

"She explained that she met drivers of 18-wheeler trucks on five or six occasions to pick up cocaine from Mexico.Each shipment contained approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine," the news release said. "Flores also said that her source of supply in Mexico sent the methamphetamine she distributed from Mexico to California, and then it was mailed to South Carolina."

Flores also admitted to giving over $1 million in cash to commercial truck drivers and delivering drug proceeds to runners for an Asian money laundering network that was sent to Mexico, officials said. She used money service businesses to wire money to Mexico.

Flores will be charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. When sentenced, she faces up to life in prison.

The investigation is being conducted by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the DEA.

See related court docs and information here or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:24-CR-252-M.

