North Hills restaurant Coquette to reopen following fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Almost a week after the deadly shooting at North Hills, the Raleigh restaurant Coquette is reopening to the public.

The restaurant made the announcement on social media on Saturday, thanking the Urban Food Group Family and the community for its support.

"With the strength of our Coquette family and the heartfelt support of our community, we will reopen for dinner service tomorrow, Sunday, January 26th, at 4PM. From all of us at Urban Food Group, thank you for your continued encouragement. We look forward to serving you again.

At this time, Coquette will only be seating via reservations."

On Jan. 17, Raleigh police responded to a shooting inside the Coquette restaurant at 4351 The Circle at North Hills Street. When officers arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Police said the shooter, George Colom Jr., and 26-year-old Jonathan Mark Schaffer died from their injuries. 24-year-old Jonathan Aguilar Vega was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

