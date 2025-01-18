Family of North Hills shooting suspect says he will not survive his injuries

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting scene at Coquette restaurant in North Hills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of the shooting suspect at North Hills in Raleigh on Friday said he would not survive his injuries.

The family of George Colom, who is suspected of shooting and killing one person and injuring another, told ABC11 on Saturday that he was taken off of life support and his organs are being donated.

According to RPD, the shooting happened at 10:57 a.m. on Friday inside the Coquette restaurant at 4351 The Circle at North Hills Street. When officers responded, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Police said Jonathan Mark Schaffer, 26, died from his injuries.

Jonathan Aguilar Vega, 24, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the three men knew each other, Raleigh police say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

