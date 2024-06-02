Man injured in accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range; second in 3 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured on Sunday afternoon after a shooting at a gun range in Raleigh.
The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to calls about a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. at OnPoint Range on Spring Forest Road.
Police said the shooting happened inside the store.
A man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the shooting has not been released.
The shooting comes days after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at the same gun range on Friday.
Raleigh police have not released the man's condition in Friday's shooting.
Police are not looking for a suspect in either shooting.
