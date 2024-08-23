Optimism in the air as high school football kicks off Friday night

Some of the key games on tap include Cardinal Gibbons vs. Jordan.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the first week of high school football and optimism is in the air.

At Jordan High School, the Falcons prepare to take on the Crusaders of Cardinal Gibbons.

It's a tough test for Jordan, which has had its ups and downs, facing a team that is a perennial power. But the Falcons, who made the playoffs last year under first-year coach Antonio King, are on the rise.

"I mean, the season is what it's about," King said. "We've been training long and hard since the season ended last year just like everybody else in the state, so to get here at this moment ... we're just ready to get out here and face a good Gibbons team today."

Other top games Friday night include Clayton vs. Wake Forest, Enloe vs. Southeast Raleigh, Middle Creek vs. Fuquay-Varina, and Rocky Mount vs. Tarboro.