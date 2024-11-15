6th house collapses into ocean along NC Outer Banks, 11th since 2020

The beach in that area has been closed due to the home collapse.

The beach in that area has been closed due to the home collapse.

The beach in that area has been closed due to the home collapse.

The beach in that area has been closed due to the home collapse.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another unoccupied house collapsed into the ocean in the Outer Banks overnight during a coastal storm.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos on social media of the debris left behind by the Rodanthe home on Surf Side Drive.

The house is the sixth to collapse in 2024 and the 11th to collapse since 2020 on Seashore beaches.

The beachfront of Rodanthe is closed due to hazardous debris, and officials are asking the public to avoid the beach and ocean for many miles south of Rodanthe.

The Seashore said it is monitoring additional threatened structures in the area.

ALSO SEE: Crews tackle debris cleanup post-Helene in NC town used in the filming of 'Dirty Dancing'