Owners of new tip-free Raleigh bar hope for laid-back, neighborhood feel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh has a new bar where you don't need to tip.

Located on North West Street, the Neighborhood Good Time Bar opened two weeks ago in the Smokey Hollow development.

The bar owners said they are hoping for a laid-back, neighborhood feel where people can come as they are.

All drinks include gratuity and tax in hopes of helping people who may feel anxious about tipping.

"It's convenient. It eliminates any tipping anxiety that is now more present than ever," Tyler Helikson, one of the bar owners, said, "and that was our goal to make it easy, convenient and remove any of that tipping anxiety."

He is also the owner of a nearby restaurant Madre.

The Good Time Bar has celebrity bartenders from time to time.

On Thursday, Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann-Baldwin mixed up drinks and greeted customers.