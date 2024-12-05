Parents work to find solution for 'troublesome' bus shortage in Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's bus issues are not unique. The bus driver shortage impacts school districts across the country.

Brittney McGraw's two children attend Durham Public Schools and she was disappointed to learn about the bus changes.

"My reaction was shocked at first. It's not reliable and it's pretty troublesome," said McGraw.

While her daughter is a high school junior who can drive herself to class, McGraw works from home and has to drop her 7th grader off to school. Mcgraw told ABC11 that she has had to take work calls while in the carpool line.

"My son has said for the last three weeks that some of his friends have not been at school, and it's due to the point where they cannot get to school, or get to and from school, which again is very impactful for the community," she said.

Campbell Millum with HopSkipDrive said that 10 years ago three frustrated mothers created the technology company because of inconsistent school transportation issues. They provide vetted care drivers and strategic plans to help school districts optimize all possible transportation options.

"School transportation is often relied upon most by those students who are most vulnerable or underserved. Maybe they don't have a parent at home that can drive them to school. We need to make sure there are more tools in that school district," said Campbell Millum, HopSkipDrive.

ALSO SEE: Cold weather causes more school disruptions: 'It is frustrating'

According to a survey by HopSkipDrive, more than 80 percent of school districts are facing the same challenge. Advocates believe this could have a lasting impression on student outcomes leading to chronic absenteeism.

"You can't be in school if you can't get to school; and we really believe that if we're providing safe and reliable transportation, we can get those kids into school and learning and not just learning, but access and all the support the school provides," said Millum.

Millum said now is the time for school districts to read the writing on the wall.

"Schools and school districts need to look to technology. And today's technology. We can't expect the same thing we've done years and years past to solve the problem today. Otherwise, next year, we'll be having this exact same conversation," said Millum.

McGraw believes students deserve better.

"it seems like a basic thing to get the kids to school. So we should make sure that that happens. And as a city, as a district, as a county, there should be no exceptions," said McGraw.

HopSkipDrive said there is an initial cost for the technology but many districts who use it end up with long-term savings which they end up using to give pay raises for existing bus drivers.