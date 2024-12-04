Cold weather causes more school disruptions: 'It is frustrating'

For the second time in a week, parents rushed to pick up students after HVAC issues left students in cold classrooms.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twice in a week, West Lake Elementary School parent Berin Watson raced to pick up her kids.

There were early dismissals because of HVAC issues.

"I was an hour away, and so I had to book it back," said Watson. "It is frustrating when you get a call an hour before you have to get your kids."

Classes were cut short in at least eight Wake County schools this week.

NCAE-Wake President Christina Spears said she is surprised that there were so many heating failures that left students and teachers cold in classrooms.

"They're bundled up. They ask kids to bring their coats and keep their coats on," she said.

Spears said the disruptions need to be addressed.

"We have to ask here at the county level for the commission to step up and be champions for our schools, and add additional funding for maintenance and operations," said Spears. "I hope we can come up with a solution so we don't have to keep releasing students from school; so we can meet 180 instructional days that we have to have every school year."

The Wake County School District said it's dealing with staffing problems to make necessary repairs and it would cost more than $200 million to fix all of the district's heating and cooling systems.

Watson hopes that school remains open the rest of the week.

"I know that the administration at West Lake is doing everything they can," said Watson.

ABC11 asked WCPSS if students would need to make up any of the time they missed. A spokesperson has not responded.