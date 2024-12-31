Pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died days after being hit by a car, Fayetteville Police said Monday.

The crash happened Dec. 20 just before 9:30 p.m. near Owen Drive and Boone Trail.

The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died three days later.

Police identified him as Hyun Sin, 67, of Fayetteville.

Investigators said it appeared Sin was crossing Owen Drive outside of a designated crosswalk when he was struck.

The driver, a 29-year-old Fayetteville woman, was not injured.

No charges have been filed but the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to please contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692 o submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.