Petroleum contamination, remnant military infrastructure temporarily closes Buxton Beach Access

MANTEO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Buxton Beach Access on Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily closed because of hazards, officials said.

According to the National Park Service, the beach access is closed because of decades-long usage and area restorations that have yet to be performed. Officials said samples taken for the adjacent beach access tested positive in early September 2023 for petroleum-contaminated soil (PCS).

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said that during the past 24 to 36 hours, several feet of sand washed away from an area of beach in front of the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site (FUDS) causing soil and groundwater that is contaminated by previous military use to be exposed to the beachfront during low tide, and wave action during high tide.

Seashore staff also said erosion has uncovered significant quantities of hazardous remnant Navy and Coast Guard infrastructure, such as concrete, rebar, wires, PVC and metal pipes, metal fragments, and cables that have been left in the ground.

The National Park Service asked visitors to the Seashore to heed the signs on the north and south ends of the beach and stay outside of the area.

Officials said there was no timeline for when the beach access would reopen.

You can learn more about the Buxton FUDS here.