Premature babies in area NICUs spread holiday joy by dressing for Christmas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- To celebrate the holiday season, nurses at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UNC Health Rex and UNC Children's Hospital helped their tiny patients dress for the occasion.

In what has become a holiday tradition throughout the year, parents who grant permission, allow their little ones to be dressed up and photographed. The cute pictures spread joy and help the families look forward to a brighter future.

