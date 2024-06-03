North Carolinians share what it's like to be LGBTQ today: 'I am very proud'

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- PBO Pride wrapped up its bigger than ever festival on Sunday, with more than a thousand people attending the last day of the two-day festival at the Plant in Pittsboro to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

"I am very proud," Mary Radulescu said.

The 65-year-old said she spread her rainbow wings at her first Pride event, where she also got to write an affirmation note.

"I wrote ... that we are all together in this journey in life. We're all connected," Radulescu said.

The feeling comes as nationwide, there's safety concerns at Pride celebrations after the State Department issued a "Worldwide Caution" alert for LGBTQ travelers on Friday.

"There's a lot of tension right now politically, there's a lot of things going on that are a little scary for us," Juliet Quigley said.

Quigley said she feels supported at home in Chatham County, but more can be done to support young people, who are increasingly identifying as LGBTQ+, according to a recent Gallup poll.

"I just really want people to understand that when trans kids, or non-binary kids, or adults are asking to be recognized for who they are and given the space to just exist, it's not an indictment on anyone else," Quigley said. "It's an ask for themselves. It's self-love."

Analiese Lawhorn, 18, said she came from Asheboro to enjoy Pittsboro's Pride event.

"It's one of those places where you don't feel like you have to look over your shoulder," Lawhorn said. "I don't have to pretend."