North Carolina house bill aimed at charging more teens as adults draws mixed reaction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bill awaiting Gov. Cooper's signature that would charge 16 and 17-year-olds as adults for certain crimes is drawing reactions from parents like Travis Fowles. He is a proud father of two and is worried it could disproportionately impact children who look like his. Fowles has questions for Gov. Cooper.

"Ask himself, when I was 15, 16 years old, was I always making the right decision," he said. "I think there needs to be more thought given into it considering as a teenager their minds aren't fully developed."

Fowles told Eyewitness News that he believes that this measure could funnel more black and brown children into the prison system.

Statistics from The Sentencing Project show Black youth are almost five times as likely as their white peers to be held in juvenile facilities.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts, Black and Hispanic people are more likely than white people with similar criminal histories and charges to be arrested and held in jail before trial. They tend to have higher bail set and receive lengthier sanctions like incarceration rather than probation.

William Lassiter directs the juvenile justice in the state and supports the bill. He said since 2019, there have been many changes to the raise the age legislation.

"I'm hoping this is the last change we'll see to the legislation for a while so we can study that and make sure we're doing the right thing," he said.

State Senator Mary Wills Bode who represents Northern Wake and Granville Counties voted against it.

"I have a real problem with the fact that if a 13-year-old commits murder. We are focusing on punishment and not prevention," she said.

Both Bode and parents like Fowles said this could have long-term effects.

"I think there needs to be more investments in our YMCAs and local communities," Fowles said.

ABC11 reached out to Gov. Cooper's office for comment. His communications director released the following statement:

"The Governor believes in laws that keep our communities safe while recognizing that young people need special attention to deter them from committing crimes when they become adults and he will review this legislation with those goals in mind."