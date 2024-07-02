Brier Creek crime spike sparks community forum with Raleigh Police, city leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, dozens of Brier Creek residents and business owners gathered for an open forum with Raleigh Police to discuss crime trends in the area and how they can combat them. Major topics included a rise in car thefts and break-ins, as well as a surge in juvenile crime not only in Brier Creek but city-wide.

"We really depend on you. Your eyes, your ears, what you see," said Lt. Terrence Knuckles, part of RPD's Detective Division.

In attendance at the forum were law enforcement representatives from Durham Police and other neighboring areas, as well as multiple Raleigh city councilors. By the numbers, RPD said the No. 1 crime confronting residents of Brier Creek continues to be vehicle thefts and burglaries -- an issue that RPD vowed to apply more resources toward.

"(At) 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., while the rest of us are asleep in our beds, the people who are out there breaking into cars. we are going to try to get officers in place at those times in those hotspots we know are happening," said Lt. John Smith, an officer in RPD's Northwest District, which includes Brier Creek.

Crime amongst juveniles was also top of mind for residents and police. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson specifically cited "Raise the Age" -- the decision in 2019 to increase the age for criminal juvenile offenses from 16 to 18 -- as a factor in the rise of juvenile crime.

"So now what we're seeing is 16-year-olds, 17-year-olds stealing cars, breaking into cars -- repeatedly -- and what we're finding is the juvenile justice system is not equipped to handle that," Patterson told those in attendance.

The conversation came just days after North Carolina lawmakers overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of HB 834 -- a new, juvenile justice bill that will try 16- and 17-year-old suspects as adults for the most serious felonies. Patterson told ABC11 after Monday's meeting that she hasn't spoken with the governor or lawmakers about HB 834 but that juvenile justice remains top of mind.

"We have some challenges with "raise the age." But I think the main thing is identifying who those suspects are, who those offenders are, and making sure they go through the criminal justice system," she said.

On Monday, several residents voiced concerns about a lack of accountability for teens and the lack of resources RPD has to fight the issue. RPD said it is still about 67 officers short of its full allotment, and it Is continuing to work to fill vacancies.

City leaders, such as councilor Christina Jones urged members of the public to keep showing up and voice their opinions about things such as pay raises for officers.

"I do believe that public safety should be our first priority as council, but I need you guys there just like you're showing up here, so as we're having those conversations, that can be incorporated in," Jones said.