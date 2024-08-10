Faith-based group provides food and school supplies across Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, the Raleigh Dream Center distributed free groceries and backpacks filled with school supplies throughout Wake County.

"We do this consistently every month. We're giving out food to the community," Jermy Porras of the Raleigh Dream Center said. "But today is special, we call it our Back to School Bash!"

Irene Owens is one volunteer who helped with food distribution. She told ABC11: "This is like the sixth or seventh time we've actually done this. I love it. This is like one of the best community events that I have ever attended. Honestly, I love Raleigh Dream Center."

Those who stood in long lines under the mid-morning sun appreciated assistance. They told us it was worth the effort

"Because my daughter's like, 'I feel so good,' because my daughter is very happy," Monica Reyes said.

The bilingual activity happened at 15 locations on Saturday, as the organizers tried to make sure that no one who needed the food or school supplies was left out.

"Food prices are high, so when we get to bless with backpacks it's just an incredible gift," Porras said. "People receive with smiles, with tears, with love, with joy. And people lined up as early as 5 this morning to get in here. You know, when a child goes to school with a new backpack, it just gives them a little more confidence. It helps them feel a little bit better. It says the Dream Center loves you, we're supporting you, we're praying for you and we believe in you for the school year."