Raleigh man buys a $50 scratch-off ticket, wins $100,000

RALEIGH, N,C, (WTVD) -- Most people would probably tell you they'd have to be feeling pretty lucky to plop down $50 on a single lottery game.

Jose Iglesias of Raleigh did just that recently on an $8 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket.

He didn't win the grand prize, but his $50 gamble turned out to still be a good one as he won a $100,000 prize.

Iglesias bought his winning ticket at SN Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,764.

The $8 Million Money Maker game debuted in December with five $8 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. All five $8 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.