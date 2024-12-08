24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Raleigh police officers spread holiday cheer with 'Shop With A Cop' event

Sunday, December 8, 2024 6:14PM
Raleigh police spread holiday cheer with 'Shop With A Cop' event
66 children were given a $300 gift card to buy something at Target in Brier Creek.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Raleigh, some police officers Saturday turned into Santa Claus.

It was part of Raleigh Police Department's annual 'Shop With A Cop' event. RPD said the event aims to build relationships with the community and provide youth with a positive experience with law enforcement.

66 children were given a $300 gift card to buy something at Target in Brier Creek. Raleigh officers assisted them in making decisions about what they wanted to get.

RPD's Youth Services Unit coordinated the event and selected the participants.

