About 1800 Duke Energy customers without power due to Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Raleigh Saturday morning has left many without power.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, about 1,800 people near South New Hope Road and Poole Road.

Their website said the power outage was "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."

It was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored at 10 a.m.

ABC11 is working to learn about the circumstances of the crash and any injuries.