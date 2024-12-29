Daughter sends mother to hospital after stabbing her, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was sent to the hospital after her daughter stabbed her Sunday morning in Raleigh.
It happened a little after 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Daybrooke Circle.
According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are working to determine more about the circumstances.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither her nor her daughter's identity has been released.
Additional information will be released at a later time, police said.
