Daughter sends mother to hospital after stabbing her, police say

"It is always important to us that we meet them where they are," Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told ABC11 at the 2024 Youth Summit in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was sent to the hospital after her daughter stabbed her Sunday morning in Raleigh.

It happened a little after 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Daybrooke Circle.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are working to determine more about the circumstances.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither her nor her daughter's identity has been released.

Additional information will be released at a later time, police said.

Featured video is from 'Raleigh police engage with youth, families at summit to address rise in violence'