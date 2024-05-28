Raleigh woman says she'll share some of her $120,000 lottery win with family

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After Gwendolyn Curley won a $120,000 jackpot on a $1 Cash 5 ticket Saturday night, she couldn't wait until morning to tell her children the good news.

"I called my daughter, then my other daughter, then my son because I wanted to tell them all together," the Raleigh resident recalled, "even though it was 2 a.m."

If they were at all startled by their mother calling at that odd hour, they likely got over it quickly once Curley said she planned to share the wealth.

"I'm going to give my kids and grandkids some of the money," Curley said.

She bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls as she did were 1 in 962,598.

"I like Online Play because it's just more convenient," she said.

Curley claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $85,800.

"That's a lot of money," she said. "I still can't believe it."

In addition to helping her family, she said she plans to pay off her car.