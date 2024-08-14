Day 2 manhunt: NC man serving life for killing child escapes from prison van: 'Extremely dangerous'

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for convicted murderer Ramone Alston who was about to receive care at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus on Tuesday morning has entered a second day.

The sheriff's office said Alston managed to free himself from leg restraints while inside a North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (DAC) vehicle in the parking lot of the clinic.

"As they (the officers) pulled up to the back entrance of the hospital and as they were removing Mr. Alston from the vehicle, he broke away from the officers in the parking lot and ran to the woods," DAC Communications Director Keith Acree said. The two officers were in charge of getting Alston out of the vehicle and into the hospital for treatment. Alston was here for a procedure from lockup in Bertie County.

So far search crews have combed over more than 500 acres and he still hasn't been captured. Alston is no stranger to the area because it's where he grew up and not far from the scene of the crime he's serving a life sentence for.

Alston pleaded guilty in 2019 to killing 1-year-old Maleah Williams while she played with her new toys on Christmas Day in 2015.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the two officers chased after Alston when he ran, but they were not able to keep up with him.

ABC11 asked why Alston was driven more than two hours away for treatment and investigators replied that UNC contracts with the Department of Adult Correction to provide care.