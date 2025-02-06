Recent furloughs leave many people feeling stressed, uncertain

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of President Donald Trump's latest executive orders is hitting one local organization close to home, causing furloughs. And with all the news coming out of the White House, it can be easy to start feeling overwhelmed.

"They've been sweeping and really overall harmful policy decisions that have really limited our ability to maintain programs and to serve vulnerable families who rely on us to access really critical services," said Beth Caldwell, Church World Services Organization.

Church World Service (CWS) of Durham has helped thousands of immigrants resettle in North Carolina for the past 15 years, offering pathways to healthcare, education, housing, and legal assistance. The organization's staff is down by two-thirds because of funding cuts and a new order that indefinitely suspends the U.S. Refugee Admission Program.

"We've prioritized maintaining essential staff capacity just to support the vulnerable clients and ensure our operational sustainability. But we hope to bring back employees as soon as we're able to access the funding," said Caldwell.

With budget cuts, furloughs, and immigration concerns, it's leaving many uneasy.

"No matter where you lie on the political spectrum, things are changing and they're changing rapidly. And I think any time you have sort of uncertainties, people feel anxious about it," said Megan Pruette, UNC School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry.

Experts suggest connecting with loved ones can help people feel more grounded, and having more family time with children can help ease any anxiety they are feeling. Warning signs to look out for include being more withdrawn or explosive.

"If this kind of behavior goes on for longer, like two weeks or longer, then you might need to talk to a professional about it. I also just want to put a plug for if you're ever having thoughts of hurting yourself or if you're feeling really overwhelmed, there's the mental health hotline, 988," said Pruette.

CWS said it hopes to move forward with its "Crop Hunger Walk" which has raised more than $20,000 in the past.

"Now more than ever, we need supporters to stand with us and our refugee and immigrant neighbors here and around the world in the Triangle," said Caldwell.

The Crop Hunger Walk will be held on March 23 in Durham.